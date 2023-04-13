Azerbaijani Ombudsman urges ICRC to visit country's servicemen captured by Armenia (UPDATED)

First version published at 16:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has urged the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to visit Azerbaijani servicemen, Trend reports citing the Ombudsman Office’s statement.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), I appeal to the relevant international organizations regarding the fact of inhuman treatment of our servicemen, I urge them to respond to this fact and call on Armenia to comply with the requirements assumed in accordance with international law," the appeal said.

At the same time, the representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia was required to immediately visit our servicemen and give information on their condition.

Meanwhile, a few days ago information was spread that two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army went missing on the border with Armenia. In turn, the Armenian side confirmed their detention.