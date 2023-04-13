Сriminal case opened on fact of torture against serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of torture against a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A few days ago, information spread that two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army went missing on the border with Armenia. The Armenian side confirmed their detention. Video footage has spread in some media and networks showing Azerbaijani Armed Forces serviceman Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, being subjected to inhuman treatment and torture by Armenians.

In connection with the widespread video footage, a criminal case was opened in the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office under Article 115.2 (torture, cruel or inhuman treatment of prisoners of war) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Measures are being taken to identify and bring to justice the person or persons who tortured and mistreated our servicemen. The necessary investigative and operational measures are being carried out," the statement said.

"We declare that in order to bring to national and international judicial responsibility on persons who have committed illegal actions against Azerbaijani citizens, appeals will be sent to the relevant authorities of foreign countries, and cooperation with international organizations to punish these individuals will be ensured. Detailed information will be provided to the public about the progress and results of the investigation," the statement added.