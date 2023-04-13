Community of Western Azerbaijan condemns torture of Azerbaijani serviceman in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Community of Western Azerbaijan has issued a statement condemning torture against an Azerbaijani serviceman in Armenia, Trend reports.

It is noted in the statement, that the Community of Western Azerbaijan strongly condemns this heinous crime and calls on the international community to give a legal assessment of the actions of the Armenian Government and the perpetrators of the crime and to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Azerbaijani servicemen.

Will be updated