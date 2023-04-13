Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Community of Western Azerbaijan condemns torture of Azerbaijani serviceman in Armenia

Politics Materials 13 April 2023 18:53 (UTC +04:00)
Community of Western Azerbaijan condemns torture of Azerbaijani serviceman in Armenia

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Community of Western Azerbaijan has issued a statement condemning torture against an Azerbaijani serviceman in Armenia, Trend reports.

It is noted in the statement, that the Community of Western Azerbaijan strongly condemns this heinous crime and calls on the international community to give a legal assessment of the actions of the Armenian Government and the perpetrators of the crime and to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Azerbaijani servicemen.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more