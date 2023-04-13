Chair of Azerbaijani parliament denies Armenia's claims about alleged closure of Lachin-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Chair of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has denied Armenia's claims about the alleged closure of the Lachin-Khankendi road, parliament told Trend.

The speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova who is in St Petersburg on a working visit currently has had a conversation with the Chair of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko on the margins of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s 55th plenum.

During this meeting, she noted that Armenia has still not withdrawn its troops from Azerbaijani territories in flagrant violation of the provisions of the trilateral statement.

Sahiba Gafarova said that Armenia is abusing the Lachin-Khankendi road for military purposes and to smuggle Azerbaijan's natural resources.

The speaker noted that therefore, representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society are holding a peaceful protest on this road while Armenia is trying to mislead the international community with false claims about the alleged blockade of the same road.

She said that taking advantage of the current presence of the European Union mission in its territory, Armenia has taken steps to escalate the situation and has resorted to military provocations.