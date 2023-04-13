Int'l organizations informed about violence in Armenia against Azerbaijani soldier - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 19:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has informed international organizations about the torture against an Azerbaijani soldier taken prisoner by Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the MFA, Azerbaijani Army soldiers Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, went missing a few days ago on the territory of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia, were captured by Armenia.

"One of the videos published on social networks depicts physical torture and inhuman treatment against captured Huseyn Akhundov. The relevant international organizations were informed about the incident, which is another example of ethnic violence by Armenia," said the statement.

The ministry noted this violence used by Armenia against prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), international humanitarian and other obligations.

"The relevant international organizations should investigate and give a proper assessment of this fact of violence, as well as the facts of violence by Armenia against Azerbaijani prisoners of war and civilians, and 3,890 Azerbaijanis missing during the conflict over the past 30 years," the MFA said.