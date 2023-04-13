Community of Western Azerbaijan condemns torture of Azerbaijani serviceman in Armenia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Community of Western Azerbaijan has issued a statement condemning torture against an Azerbaijani serviceman in Armenia, Trend reports.

The statement says that video and photographs have been circulated in the Armenian media showing the torture inflicted by law enforcement officers of this country and others on an unarmed soldier of the Azerbaijani army, whose hands are tied.

"This is another clear evidence of a gross violation of the obligations imposed on Armenia by the relevant Geneva Convention, the "Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment" and other important international acts, as well as ethnic hatred and racial discrimination about Azerbaijanis widespread in this country. The land of Zangezur, where at one time the Azerbaijanis were the majority and from where they were forcibly expelled, has once again become an eyewitness to the torture that Azerbaijanis are subjected to in Armenia. The organizers of this cruel crime are striving to create even greater discord between the peoples and, by creating an atmosphere of fear, prevent the return of Azerbaijanis there.

The community of Western Azerbaijan strongly condemns this heinous crime and calls on the international community to give a legal assessment of the actions of the Armenian government and the perpetrators of the crime and ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Azerbaijani servicemen who were lost due to adverse weather conditions and found themselves in the territory controlled by Armenia," the statement says.