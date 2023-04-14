Mine explodes in Azerbaijan's Lachin near residential building (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published April 13, 20:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A mine exploded in the village of Sus of Azerbaijan's Lachin district, injuring one civilian, Trend reports via the statement of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The investigation revealed that the incident occurred on the territory of an abandoned settlement, at the entrance to the house.

The intentional mining by Armenians the territories that do not have military significance, is clear evidence of mine terror, the statement says.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.