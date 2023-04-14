US disturbed by video depicting violent treatment of Azerbaijani soldier - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has commented on the video of showing violent treatment of an Azerbaijani soldier by Armenians, Trend reports, citing the embassy's Twitter page.

"The United States is disturbed by a video appearing to depict violence against an Azerbaijani soldier in Armenia. We urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful negotiations," the embassy said.

Azerbaijani Army soldiers Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, went missing a few days ago on the territory of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia, and were captured by Armenia.

According to Azerbaijani MFA, one of the videos published on social networks depicts physical torture and inhuman treatment against captured Huseyn Akhundov.

"The relevant international organizations were informed about the incident, which is another example of ethnic violence by Armenia," the ministry noted.