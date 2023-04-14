ICRC says it's aware of situation with Azerbaijani servicemen detained in Armenia (UPDATE)

Title changed. Details added: first version posted on 11:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of the situation with the two Azerbaijanis went missing, the Azerbaijani office of the ICRC told Trend.

“We are in contact with families and relevant institutions, and our goal is to contact Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia as soon as possible,” the office said.

In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC, during its visits to detainees, assesses their treatment and conditions of detention, assists in the restoration or maintenance of detainees' contacts with their families.

The military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing a few days ago due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions on the territory of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, and were detained in Armenia.

On April 13, Armenian media released videos and photos of Akhundov being tortured by Armenians.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case on the fact of torture.

Besides, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva appealed to international organizations in this regard, and also urged that the ICRC visit the captured Azerbaijani servicemen.