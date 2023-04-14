Easter - symbol of revival, renewal, feelings of mercy and compassion - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Easter is a symbol of revival, renewal, feelings of mercy and compassion, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the Easter holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the holy Easter and convey my heartfelt wishes to you.

Representatives of various ethnic groups and faiths live in peace, calm, mutual respect and trust in Azerbaijan, which is the homeland for everyone who has settled and lived here for hundreds of years. The protection of inter-ethnic friendship and inter-religious harmony in our country, the promotion of coexistence cultures and democratic social and moral values, the promotion of inter-civilizational dialogue on a global scale are among the main directions of our state policy based on progressive national and historical traditions.

Extensive opportunities have been created for all ethnic and religious minorities, including the Christian community, to properly benefit from their national and spiritual values, to cherish their traditions, language and culture in the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, which is known as one of the addresses of multiculturalism in the world. It is commendable that our citizens of the Orthodox faith, who live in such a democratic and tolerant environment, are closely involved in all areas of our public and political life together with members of other faiths, making worthy contributions to the comprehensive development of our independent state.

Dear fellow compatriots!

Easter is a symbol of revival, renewal, feelings of mercy and compassion. I once again wish happiness to each of you, happy holidays and prosperity to your families on the occasion of this dear day.

Happy holiday!" the congratulatory letter said.