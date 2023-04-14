Chair of Azerbaijani parliament appeals to int'l organizations in connection with country's soldiers detained by Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published: 15:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova in her speech at the 55th Plenary Session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), called on international organizations to investigate torture and violence by Armenia against two Azerbaijani servicemen, and to give an appropriate assessment to this, parliament told Trend.

Gafarova noted that a few days ago, Armenia detained two Azerbaijani servicemen who had previously gone missing at the border. Right after this, videos were spread on social networks depicting physical torture and inhuman treatment used against them.

The speaker said that the relevant international organizations should investigate this violence and give it a proper assessment.

Azerbaijani Army soldiers Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov went missing a few days ago on the territory of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia, and were captured by Armenia.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case on the fact of torture in Armenia against a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Moreover, the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan appealed to international organizations in this regard and demanded that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visit the Azerbaijani servicemen in captivity.