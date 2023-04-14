Instead of baseless statements, Armenia should return to negotiations on peace agreement - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Instead of baseless statements, Armenia should return to negotiations on a peace agreement, open communications, and comply with obligations within the trilateral statement, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said in his Twitter post, Trend reports.

"Armenia should withdraw its forces from Azerbaijan, and refrain from steps against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," he added.

On April 13, in his speech at the government meeting, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan blamed Azerbaijan for the latest provocation in the direction of Lachin and accused Baku of "violating the obligations assumed during the Prague and Sochi meetings".

In its statement, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry called those allegations completely groundless and unacceptable. The ministry said that Armenia's continued claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and its failure to withdraw its forces from these territories is a striking example of a serious violation of the Prague and Sochi agreements and Armenia's lack of interest in the peace process.