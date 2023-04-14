Moment of armed attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa released (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Footage of an armed attack on the Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa was published on social networks.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under articles 277 (attempt on the life of a statesman or public figure with the aim of terminating his official or political activity or revenge for this activity) and 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and carrying of firearms, their component parts, ammunition by a group of persons, entered into a preliminary conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In connection with the assassination attempt on the MP, several people have been detained.