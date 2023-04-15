Azerbaijani athletes to withdraw from competitions in Yerevan, following Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A decision has been made to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan, Trend reports via a joint statement of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the National Olympic Committee.

"On April 14, 2023, in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship, the flag of Azerbaijan was defiantly burned by an officially accredited person.

The commission of such a barbaric act at a ceremony attended by the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the applause of the Armenian public, the presentation of the person who committed this act as a hero, are a clear example of ethnic hatred, racism, xenophobia, and Azerbaijanophobia in this country. It also completely contradicts the noble goals and principles of sport, which promote peace and mutual understanding between peoples. Politicization of sports is absolutely unacceptable.

In conditions when such an atmosphere of hatred reigns in Armenia, security is not ensured, the normal participation of Azerbaijani athletes in competitions is impossible due to psychological pressure.

Considering all this, it was decided to return the Azerbaijani athletes. Armenia must ensure their safe return.

We call on the international community, international sports organizations to strongly condemn this barbaric act, and call on the European Weightlifting Federation to impose sanctions against Armenia.

We believe that the event shows that Armenia is not able to hold international sports competitions and ensure the safety of athletes," the statement reads.