Azerbaijani athletes forcibly held in hotel in Yerevan, following Armenian provocation during competitions

Politics Materials 15 April 2023 11:07 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani athletes forcibly held in hotel in Yerevan, following Armenian provocation during competitions

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijani athletes are forcibly held in a hotel in Yerevan, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"As Yerevan cannot guarantee the safety of our athletes, the Azerbaijan delegation will not compete and is expected to return home. Armenia should ensure the safe return of our athletes, but now they are confined to their hotel without access to media," he said.

As reported in social networks, Azerbaijani team has not been released from the hotel in Armenia under the pretext of "security".

