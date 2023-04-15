Military attachés visit Academy of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Foreign countries’ military attachés, accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The visitors laid flowers at the bust of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to the memory of the Great Leader.

The Chief of the academy, Major General Baba Salayev informed the military attachés about the history of the educational institution, its activities, the upcoming goals and the educational process. Then an informative video was shown to the visitors.

After the briefing, the military attachés visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in the territory of the academy. They got acquainted with a photo board depicting the political and social activities of the Great Leader.

Thereafter, the guests visited the territory of the educational institution, library, laboratory, museum, canteen, sports, training complexes and educational buildings, watched the educational process with the cadets.

In the end a photo was taken.