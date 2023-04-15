Criminal case initiated, following burning of Azerbaijani flag in Armenia (UPDATE)

First version published at 13:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the burning of the flag of Azerbaijan in Armenia, press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In connection with this fact, which is the embodiment of hatred and enmity in Armenia against Azerbaijan on ethnic grounds, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case under articles 283.2.1 and 283.2.2 (incitement to national hatred by threatening to use force and using one's official position), as well as 324 (abuse of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

"In order to bring Aram Nikolyan and other persons, who committed this crime aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity, to national and international judicial responsibility, appeals will be sent to the relevant authorities of foreign countries. Furthermore, cooperation on this issue with international organizations will be provided. And the public will be supplied with detailed information about the progress and results of the investigation.

Azerbaijan once again proves its commitment to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination adopted by the UN General Assembly, and the principles according to which those responsible should be punished. Furthermore, the country also calls upon the international community to strongly condemn Armenia, including calls for ensuring that this country abides by its obligations in the field of international law and international humanitarian law," the statement says.