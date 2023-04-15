Armenia must answer to int’l community for burning Azerbaijani flag - ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has issued an appeal in connection with the burning of the national flag of Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, Trend reports.

"I strongly condemn the burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championships, held in the Armenian capital Yerevan on April 14, and I consider this a provocation that took place on the basis of ethnic hatred towards Azerbaijanis. I believe that Armenia, which is the organizer of an international level sports competition, must answer to the international community for what happened, for failure to properly fulfill the obligation to hold this competition.

These and other actions committed by Armenia on the basis of hatred are a clear manifestation of the policy of Azerbaijanophobia.

I call on the relevant international organizations, in particular the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee, to seriously respond to this act of vandalism, to take decisive action against the host country in accordance with the current international rules, which allowed this act to be committed, resulting in a gross violation of the accepted rules for holding sports competitions", the statement says.