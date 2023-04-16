Armenia commits another provocation against Azerbaijan and Türkiye at competitions in Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Armenians have committed another provocation against Azerbaijan at the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, by hanging torn Azerbaijani flag, Trend reports.

The same provocation was carried out with the Turkish flag.

Obviously, having gone unpunished after the defiant burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the opening of an international sporting event, the Armenians allow themselves to continue violating international norms.

This terrible action confirmed once again that there is a need to impose sanctions against Armenia due to the country’s inability to hold events of such scale, and that this country should be deprived of all large-scale events.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.

After this incident, it was decided that Azerbaijani athletes will return from Yerevan.

Following the incident, which is the embodiment of hatred and enmity in Armenia towards Azerbaijan on ethnic grounds, a criminal case has been initiated in the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan under Articles 12.2, 283.2.1 (incitement of ethnic hatred and enmity with the use of violence), 12.2, 283.2.2 (incitement of national hatred and enmity with the use of violence by a person using his official position), 12.2, 324 (desecration of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.