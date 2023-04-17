Delay in signing peace agreement shows that Armenia has other interests in region - Turkish Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The delay in signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan shows that the Armenian authorities have other interests in the region, the Turkish Presidential Administration told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

It was noted that Azerbaijan's interests are to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"Official Baku is interested in the development of the region, and this is clearly evident from the constructive work carried out by Azerbaijan in the region after the 44-day war," the Turkish Presidential Administration said.

Moreover, it was emphasized that Armenia should sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible.

"Türkiye, as always, stands with Azerbaijan; the fraternity between Ankara and Baku is unshakable," the Turkish Presidential Administration added.