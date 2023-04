Details added (first published: 11:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The information of the Armenian Defense Ministry about the shelling by the Azerbaijani Army is false, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

"The information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia in connection with the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Zod in the Basarkechar region is false and does not reflect reality," said the ministry.