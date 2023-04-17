Azerbaijan, SCO discuss expanding co-op (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version updated at 13:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A delegation headed by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit to China, met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in China's capital Beijing on April 17, Trend reports.

At the meeting, speaking about the active role of Azerbaijan as a dialogue partner of the SCO, the secretary general highly appreciated the participation of our country in the events held in the framework of the organization. Highlighting the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the SCO summit held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand last September, Ming spoke about the effective cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan. Furthermore, pointing out that the active participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in SCO events enhances cooperation between the country and the organization, the secretary general said that a number of important events held in the SCO secretariat on the initiative of Azerbaijan contributed to demonstrating the cultural and humanitarian potential of our country.

In turn, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with the SCO, and shared the prospects for developing cooperation in various fields. He said that after Azerbaijan received the status of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue partner, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized a number of events in close cooperation with the organization's secretariat, including Days of Azerbaijani Culture that took place in the course of 14 July – 4 August 2018 and "Nizami Ganjavi – the poet of all mankind" event held within the framework of the Year of Nizami Ganjavi. Alakbarov added that the fact that the bust of the brilliant poet donated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation that is constantly on display in the building of the SCO secretariat is of great symbolic importance for Azerbaijan.

Alakbarov highlighted that the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the Samarkand summit as an honorary guest testifies to Azerbaijan's interest in raising cooperation with the SCO to a higher level. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has sent an application to elevate its status from the level of a dialogue partner to the level of an observer in the organization, and the Assistant to President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that thanks to this, our country will be able to make a greater contribution to the activities of the SCO.

At the meeting, declaring 2023 as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan was brought to attention since various events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev are planned in the country and abroad.

Noting that Azerbaijan's application for observer status is currently being considered by member states, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming expressed hope that it will receive a positive response. Ming told about the history and activities of the organization he represents.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the country and the organization in various fields.

At the same time, during the visit, the delegation met with President Lin Songtian of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC)

During the meeting, the issues of further cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association of Friendships with Foreign Countries were discussed.

Songtian said that Azerbaijani-Chinese relations under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are developing dynamically, and political trust between the presidents has given a great impetus to successful cooperation in various fields.

Pointing out the role of outstanding and political figure Heydar Aliyev in establishing ties between China and Azerbaijan, Songtian noted that the merits of the national leader will never be forgotten. According to him, regular meetings between the two presidents play a significant role in deepening cooperation between our countries.

Songtian brought to attention that the memorandum signed in 2017 between the CPAFFC and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation gave impetus to further deepening cooperation in the humanitarian and cultural spheres, and underlined the possibility of establishing cooperation in the economy, tourism, youth, sports, media and other fields.

Meanwhile, Alakbarov said that the cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the above association greatly contributed to the further strengthening of close friendly relations between the two nations. The significance of mutual participation in international events to be held on the territory of both countries was mentioned as well.

Adding that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to support China's One Belt One Road initiative (global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 ), Alakbarov spoke about the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the second "One Belt One Road" Forum in China's Beijing. He said that Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to the implementation of this initiative with its economic, as well as transport and logistics potential.