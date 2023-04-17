Most of former IDPs from Azerbaijani Shusha city to return there after restoration - official

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, April 17. A total of 95 percent of the former IDPs from Azerbaijan’s Shusha city will return to their homes after the city's restoration, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev said, Trend reports.

Rzayev made the remark during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of liberated territories.

According to him, the development of liberated territories and the security of people are among the most important issues.

"All the necessary work is being carried out to bring these people back to their homeland. The mines, however, remains the biggest obstacle," he said.

Shusha city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.