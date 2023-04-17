Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A phone talk was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the talk, topical issues of the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, as well as the current situation in the region, including the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

Minister Bayramov, speaking about the bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in various fields, noted the importance of mutual contacts in the development of relations. Information was also provided on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

It was noted that constant military and political provocations by Armenia are an obstacle to the peace building efforts of Azerbaijan. In particular, it was reported that Armenia has not yet fully withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, continues to obstruct the efforts of Azerbaijan to reintegrate the Armenian residents of Karabakh, and opposes the proposal to create a border checkpoint in order to prevent abuses on the Lachin road. It was noted that, despite the unconstructive steps taken by Armenia, Azerbaijan is determined to continue efforts to advance the peace agenda.

Dereck Hogan noted the importance of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia for establishing lasting peace and security in the region, resolving existing issues through negotiations. He noted that the US is ready to support the peace process.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.