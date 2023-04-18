Kazakh President appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 09:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new country's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

By the decree of the head of state, Alim Bayel has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Following the other decree, Serzhan Abdykarimov has been relieved of his duties as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel was the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.