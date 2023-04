BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Salyan district, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady visited a statue of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Salyan.

President Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the statue.