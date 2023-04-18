Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 18 April 2023 13:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani defense ministry leaves for Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov left for an official visit to this country, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, which will take place as part of the visit, it is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

