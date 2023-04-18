Overall development of Azerbaijan's regions has both social nature and strengthens our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The overall development of Azerbaijan's regions has both a social nature and, at the same time, strengthens our country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

"As a result of the implementation of state programs on the socioeconomic development of the regions, large-scale construction work has been carried out in the regions.

This work continues. The fourth such program is currently under way. My visits to the regions are also a means of exercising control, i.e. how the tasks I have issued are being implemented. At the same time, further tasks and recommendations are provided, so that all the goals we have declared – first of all, improvement of people's well-being, creation of infrastructure facilities, including social infrastructure – are implemented in the regions. In a nutshell, the overall development of Azerbaijan's regions has both a social nature and, at the same time, strengthens our country," President Ilham Aliyev underlined.