Work done in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur shows again that we, owners of these territories, have returned to our ancestral lands - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The work done in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur shows again that we, the owners of these territories, have returned to our ancestral lands, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in Salyan district, Trend reports.

"The restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is our top priority, and most of my visits to the regions are to those specific regions," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Emphasizing that the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is going according to plan, the head of state said: "The work done in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur shows again that we, the owners of these territories, have returned to our ancestral lands. Over 30 years, Armenia devastated these lands, did not leave a single stone unturned, was engaged in looting and robbery, and was engaged in barbarism. We, the owners of these lands, have come to build and create. Therefore, as soon as the war ended, work was started immediately."

"Currently, former IDPs live in two settlements – in the villages of Aghali and Talish. We see the future face of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as a whole in the example of these villages – prosperous cities, prosperous villages, infrastructure created on the basis of smart management principles. So all this is obvious. Let me say again that these two projects show the entire population of Azerbaijan and the whole world what the future face of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be like," President Ilham Aliyev noted.