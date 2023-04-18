All projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur going according to plan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. All projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are going according to plan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

“The public is regularly updated about the progress of work going on in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev said: “I should inform you that all the activities related to the implementation of infrastructure projects, railways, highways, electricity supply, water supply, and land reclamation measures are going according to plan. Two airports are already in operation, and the third airport is under construction.”