BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Former IDPs will be returned to Lachin city ahead of time, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

"I said some time ago that we would return the former IDPs to the city of Lachin by the end of this year. Well, I can say with full confidence today that we will achieve that in the summer months. So we are doing this work ahead of schedule," President Ilham Aliyev said.