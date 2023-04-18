We will soon lay the foundation of the second large residential compound in Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. We will soon lay the foundation of the second large residential compound in Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

"The first residential compound is being successfully built in the city of Shusha. We will soon lay the foundation of the second large residential compound, i.e. a project consisting of many houses.

The construction of residential buildings in the cities of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Zangilan is going according to plan. Preparations are underway in the cities of Kalbajar and Jabrayil," President Ilham Aliyev said.