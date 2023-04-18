Armenia accepted that borders between two countries should be resolved on basis of Alma-Ata Declaration - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Armenia accepted that borders between the two countries should be resolved on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

"In the last two years, there have been various zigzags in the position of the Armenian side, i.e. there have been various changes in it.

As a result, it seems to us that Armenia has generally agreed to our approach. Because there is no other option. This is why Armenia officially recognized Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty at the Prague and Sochi meetings in October of last year. In other words, they accepted that the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be resolved on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991," President Ilham Aliyev said.