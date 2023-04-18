Achievements made in first three months of 2023 allowed us to make additions to budget - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Achievements made in the first three months of the year allowed us the opportunity to make additions to budget, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

The Head of state said he instructed the government to conduct budget reconciliation and submit it to the Milli Majlis.

"In three months alone, 1.5 billion manats were collected in excess of the forecast. Of course, we have completed only the first three months of the year and, of course, this number will increase further before the end of the year. Therefore, in order to speed up work and fulfill other tasks facing the country, I think the budget reconciliation should be performed," President Ilham Aliyev pointed out.