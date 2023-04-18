Additions to budget will account for at least 3 billion manats - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Additions to budget will account for at least 3 billion manats, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

"In general, I think that the additions to the budget will account for at least 3 billion manats, perhaps even more. Most of this amount will be used in the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Our military spending will be in second place. Because there is a great need for that. Everyone is watching the processes going on in the world. Threats are increasing in the world. Dangers are growing. It is true that we crushed the enemy and achieved a great Victory in the second Karabakh war. However, revengeful forces are rising in Armenia again, so we must be ready for any situation and create an army that would be exemplary on a global scale, be one of the strongest armies. The Azerbaijani Army is already strong now," President Ilham Aliyev underlined.