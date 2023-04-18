BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. We will not allow anyone to call the shots on our territory, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

"In the two and a half years that have passed since the second Karabakh war, Armenia, its patrons and, at the same time, the countries and forces that support it have clearly witnessed our resolve, determination and strength.

Many important events have taken place over these two and a half years, both in the direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border and, at the same time, in the region under the control of Russia's temporarily deployed peacekeeping forces. We have repeatedly shown that we are the owners of these lands and we will not allow anyone to call the shots on our territory," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.