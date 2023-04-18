The separatists – this group of clowns must finally understand that they cannot play with our patience - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The separatists – this group of clowns must finally understand that they cannot play with our patience, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

“The separatists, who are currently inventing some fictitious names for themselves – one calls himself a president, another calls himself a minister, another one calls himself a speaker of some parliament – this group of clowns must finally understand that they cannot play with our patience. We have tried to explain to them many times in different ways that they will either follow our word or they will be rejected from there and leave the Armenians there, who have actually become their hostages and captives, in peace. I am sure that the majority of the Armenian population currently living in Karabakh is ready to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. Simply put, these leeches, these predatory animals won’t let them do that. They won't let these people live comfortably, having kept them as hostages for 30 years. Therefore, my position is this. Let everyone hear it – both the Armenian leaders and the forces standing behind them today. No-one can influence our will. We have proven it – both during and after the war. If necessary, we will prove it again in any form,” President Ilham Aliyev said.