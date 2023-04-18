Burning Azerbaijani Flag is another dirty act of Armenian government - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Burning the Azerbaijani Flag at the European Weightlifting Championship in Armenia is another dirty act of the Armenian government, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

“It did not happen by chance, it was not an act by some individual. This is yet another dirty act of the Armenian government. There are many reasons to believe in this. First, the humanoid creature who committed this incident was in direct contact with high-level officials of the ruling circles of Armenia. Secondly, no punishment was given to this creature. On the contrary, they have made him a hero in Armenia,” the head of state pointed out.

According to the President, no punishment or fine was imposed on this person.

“Such a disgraceful event takes place before the eyes of the political leadership of Armenia and there is no reaction to it. So the Armenian government, the state of Armenia is the mastermind behind this ugly act,” the Azerbaijani leader added.