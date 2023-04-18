Azerbaijani, Kazakh defense ministers hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Kazakh counterpart Ruslan Zhaksylykov during his official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, first, an official welcoming ceremony was organized in Astana.

The ministers passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were performed and Colonel General Hasanov signed the "Book of Honor" in accordance with the protocol.

Then a meeting was held at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.