Azerbaijani economy minister meets Israeli FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A meeting between the co-chairs of the Azerbaijani-Israeli joint intergovernmental commission - Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen was held, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

Jabbarov emphasized the high level of ties between Azerbaijan and Israel. It was noted that the opening of the embassy of our country in Israel indicates the rise of bilateral relations to a new level. The Azerbaijani-Israeli Joint Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in Israel are important platforms for the development of partnership between our countries. Countries continue to work to strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

It was noted that Israel is one of the main trading partners of Azerbaijan, there is effective cooperation in the areas of mutual investment, energy, agriculture, IT, innovation, pharmaceuticals, tourism, etc. Last year, active work was carried out to expand ties between business circles. Work continues on the implementation of joint investment projects with Israeli companies. There are also partnerships with Israeli companies in the fields of industrial zones and agro-parks, water management and other industries. Cooperation with Israel in the field of innovative development and digital economy is of particular importance for Azerbaijan.

Jabbarov informed Israeli FM about the favorable business climate in Azerbaijan, construction projects implemented in the liberated territories, the activities of industrial zones, the possibilities of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Eli Cohen noted that Israel attaches great importance to expanding ties with Azerbaijan, as well as noted the interest of Israeli companies in partnership in various fields, noted the wide opportunities for strengthening cooperation.

The sides also discussed the current state and prospects of relations between the two countries.