Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with OIC Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Brahim Taha, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties expressed their best wishes and congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan holiday and wished peace and prosperity to the entire Islamic world.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC, issues on the agenda and prospects for the future.

Minister Bayramov spoke about the useful and effective cooperation of Azerbaijan with the OIC and noted that this cooperation is successfully continuing both within the bilateral framework and within international organizations.

The parties touched upon the results of the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Mauritania in March this year, the decisions taken and further steps.

During the conversation, Bayramov spoke about the efforts made by Azerbaijan to eliminate the consequences of the former conflict, as well as to strengthen peace and security in the region, the steps taken on the peace agenda. The minister also spoke about the provocations of Armenia, which aggravated the situation.

It was noted with gratitude that the OIC traditionally supports the fair position of Azerbaijan, based on international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Also, Minister Bayramov, noting that the Azerbaijani Government is carrying out a large-scale restoration work on the territories liberated from occupation, invited representatives of friendly and fraternal countries within the organization to participate in these projects.

During the telephone conversation, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.