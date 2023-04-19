Opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel - sign of high level of relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is a sign of the high level of relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, co-chair of the Joint Commission Eli Cohen, Trend reports.

Hailing Azerbaijan-Israel relations, the head of state noted that the two countries enjoy good political ties. President Ilham Aliyev described the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel as a sign of the high level of relations, and emphasized that these ties are based on friendship, mutual trust, respect and support. Saying that the bilateral cooperation agenda is expanding, the head of state specially stressed the activity of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel, and expressed hope that it could contribute to the diversification of relations.