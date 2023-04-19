There are good opportunities for Israeli companies to operate in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. There are good opportunities for Israeli companies to operate in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, co-chair of the Joint Commission Eli Cohen, Trend reports.

Underlining that the process of modernization of the economy is successfully implemented in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of exchanging experience in the field of technologies, including green energy, smart city and smart village concepts. The head of state highlighted the conditions created in the Alat Free Economic Zone, noting that there are good opportunities for Israeli companies to operate here and come up with new projects. The importance of considering the possibilities of SOCAR's participation in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in Israel was also emphasized.