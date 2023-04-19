Azerbaijani, Israeli FM meeting in expanded format (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen have held an expanded meeting in Baku, Trend reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijani MFA.

According to the publication, the ministers exchanged views is taking place on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in various fields.

Within the framework of Israeli FM's visit to Baku, a meeting of the Joint Commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Israel was held.