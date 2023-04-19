Assistant to President of Azerbaijan meets representatives of Russian community in Balakhany settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Following the instructions of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, a Russian cemetery was inspected in the village of Balakhany in the Sabunchu district with the participation of the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues Zeynal Nagdaliyev, Trend reports.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case on the fact of vandalism at the cemetery and started an investigation.

Zeynal Nagdaliyev met with the local residents, including the representatives of the Russian community.

Landscaping work have started on the territory, appeals have been sent to the relevant institutions in connection with the construction of a water pipeline, and it has been decided to replace broken tombstones, and enclose the cemetery with a fence.