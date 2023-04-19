Azerbaijan, Israel sign program of co-op in field of education (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

HEADLINE CHANGED. First version published at 16:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. A meeting was held in Baku today between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Within the meeting, the "Program of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel in the field of education for 2023-2026" was signed.

Jabbarov said earlier that useful discussions were held between the business circles of the two countries on the expansion of contacts and the realization of new opportunities for cooperation.

Previously, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel is doing to double this year.

He also said that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will play a certain role in expanding the cooperation between the two countries.

On March 29, 2023, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel was held with the participation of Jeyhun Bayramov and Eli Cohen.