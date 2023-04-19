Azerbaijan eager to reintegrate Armenians living in country territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan is committed to the process of reintegration of Armenian residents living in the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the comment of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated April 19.

"Azerbaijan is committed to the process of reintegration of Armenian residents living in the territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia must stop interfering in this process. All rights and freedoms of every person, who wants to live in the territory of Azerbaijan while obeying its laws, are guaranteed.

As mentioned by President Ilham Aliyev, it was Azerbaijan that initiated the proposal to sign a peace treaty with Armenia based on the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, despite its territory being under occupation for 30 years. On the contrary, Armenia not only obstructs the negotiation process with various pretexts, but also attempts to include in the peace agreement issues that are in direct conflict with the principles of international law, thereby prolonging the process. The fact that Armenia did not comment on Azerbaijan’s proposals on the peace agreement during the last 43 days is an example of this country’s lack of interest in result-oriented negotiations," said the statement.