US delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 10:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city by a delegation led by the head of the US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation Nurit Grainger has begun, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The delegation visited the place where the busts of famous Azerbaijani cultural figures Bulbul, Khurshidbanu Natavan, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, vandalized by Armenia during the occupation of Shusha, are located in the city.

The members of the delegation also visited other historical sites of the city of Shusha, where they were told about the history of the city.

According to the bureau, the delegation visited the Khudafarin Bridges on April 19. The trip to the delegation is organized with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The main goal of organizing this trip is to convey information about the history and culture of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani realities to the international community, including the public representatives of Israel and the US.