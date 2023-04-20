President Ilham Aliyev approves law "On the Protection of Human Rights and fundamental Freedoms" (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: April 19, 18:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the approval of Protocol No. 16 to the Convention "On the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms", Trend reports.

According to the law, Protocol No. 16 to the Convention "On the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms", signed on October 2, 2013, in Strasbourg (France), was approved by the relevant statement of the Republic of Azerbaijan.