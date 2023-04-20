President Ilham Aliyev signs order related to highway construction in Neftchala (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures related to construction of the Khanmamedli–Gachagkend–Girmizikend-Khol Garabujag-Khazar highway in the Neftchala district, Trend reports.

According to the order, a total of 7 million manat ($4.1 million) are initially allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided for in the 2023 state budget to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency for the construction of the Khanmamedli–Gachagkend–Girmizikend-Khol Garabujag-Khazar highway, which connects 11 settlements with a population of 15,000 people.